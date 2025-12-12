Goals will come soon for Gyokeres, says Arsenal boss Arteta

LONDON, Dec 12 : Six goals in 18 appearances was not the impact Arsenal were expecting from summer signing Viktor Gyokeres but manager Mikel Arteta is confident the Swede will come good.

Gyokeres netted 54 times for Sporting last season but that deadly finishing has been absent since his 64-million-pounds move and the 27-year-old has managed one goal in the Premier League since September.

The fact Arsenal are top of the table ahead of Saturday's home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers shows Gyokeres's struggles have not impacted the team, but after last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa trimmed their lead, Arteta needs him scoring freely soon.

"I think we have to put the player in the best possible condition to explode and fulfil his potential. And there are certain things that within the role, in the manner that we play, has to be fulfilled," Arteta told reporters.

"And then it's not only that. I think more important is the connections and the players around him at the end. And before the injury, I think he was in a great place.

"He had no pre-season. And now he's starting to get, again, some momentum. And the goals will come, and we're going to be very pleased with him."

Arteta has other options with Gabriel Jesus now fit again after making his first appearance of the season as a substitute in the midweek Champions League win over Brugge.

"We know his quality, he has given us so much. If he comes with the quality he did the other day then he is certainly a player that has to be pushing and aiming for that (to start up front)," Arteta said.

The last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Villa was a jolt to Arsenal's title ambitions and they are now only two points above Manchester City and three ahead of Villa.

With winless Wolves already looking doomed to the drop after failing to win any of their first 15 games, Arsenal have the perfect opportunity to get back on track and claim another three points of the 90-plus Arteta believes will be required.

Not that he will allow any complacency to creep in.

"After what happened and the result against Aston Villa, it's a massive opportunity for us to win and put ourselves in a good position," Arteta said. "(The players) understand that a team in their position has to react and show their teeth."

Arteta was guarded about the fitness of defender William Saliba who has missed the last three games, while he said midfielder Declan Rice had been ill this week.

"We have to wait and see," Arteta said. "It remains the same. If you asked me for the Everton game, I think he will be fit; for tomorrow, I don't know," he said of Saliba.

On Rice, he added: "Let's see how he is today. He was ill, that's an illness, normally in a few days it gets resolved, but we have to wait and see."