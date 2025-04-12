Singapore’s history-making amateur golfer Hiroshi Tai misses Masters cut
The Georgia Tech student is the first Singaporean to play at the Masters.
SINGAPORE: Despite an impressive opening round one-over 73, Singapore's Hiroshi Tai missed the weekend cut at the Masters, golf's first major of the year, on Friday (Apr 11).
In his competition debut, the 23-year-old amateur registered a five-over par 77 in the second round to finish with a total of six-over 150.
Tai ended the day as the second-highest amateur, behind Justin Hastings, who also did not make the cut.
A total of 53 players made the 36-hole cut.
At the halfway mark, Englishman Justin Rose leads the field by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau.
Tai, currently studying at Georgia Tech, is the first Singaporean to compete at the Masters. The 22-year-old earned his spot after winning the NCAA individual national championship in May last year.
The NCAA Championship has been a launchpad for many glittering careers. The list of past winners includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Luke Donald and DeChambeau.
Tai was introduced to the sport at the age of four after his parents brought him to the Bukit range at Singapore Island Country Club. He is currently 50th in the World Amateur golf rankings.
After graduating from high school in Florida in 2019, Tai deferred college for two years to complete his National Service in the Republic of Singapore Navy.