Golf: Singapore's Chen Xingtong loses in US Girls' Junior Championship final to Canada's Aphrodite Deng

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia: Singapore's Chen Xingtong fell to Canada's Aphrodite Deng in the US Girls' Junior Championship, losing 2 and 1 on Saturday (Jul 19) in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Chen, 16, is the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match.

Deng had a 4-up lead over Chen after 18 holes. The Singapore golfer then cut the deficit to two twice on the second 18, the last with a par win on the 34th. Deng ended it on the 35th by matching Chen's par.

Fifteen-year-old Deng is the first Canadian winner in US Girls' Junior history. It is her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May.

She earned spots in the US Women’s Open next year at Riviera and the US Women’s Amateur this year and next.