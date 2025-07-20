Golf: Singapore's Chen Xingtong loses in US Girls' Junior Championship final to Canada's Aphrodite Deng
Chen Xingtong, 16, is the first Singapore player to reach the championship match.
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia: Singapore's Chen Xingtong fell to Canada's Aphrodite Deng in the US Girls' Junior Championship, losing 2 and 1 on Saturday (Jul 19) in the 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Chen, 16, is the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match.
Deng had a 4-up lead over Chen after 18 holes. The Singapore golfer then cut the deficit to two twice on the second 18, the last with a par win on the 34th. Deng ended it on the 35th by matching Chen's par.
Fifteen-year-old Deng is the first Canadian winner in US Girls' Junior history. It is her third junior major title of the year, following the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May.
She earned spots in the US Women’s Open next year at Riviera and the US Women’s Amateur this year and next.
"It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won," Deng said.
"I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match."
She added: "I think I stayed in the moment throughout the whole match. I did get a little tired at the end.
"I learnt that I’m pretty consistent and I’m pretty good, and I think that I stay pretty calm in front of a crowd and cameras."