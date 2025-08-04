Gondomar, boyhood club of Jota and Silva, honour brothers with new kit

The boyhood club of Portuguese footballers Diogo Jota and Andre Silva have dedicated their kit for this season to the brothers who died in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

Fourth-tier Gondomar SC have imprinted pictures of Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota and his brother Silva, who played for Portuguese team Panafiel, on the front of their shirts.

The top of the back of the shirts bears the two players' names under an infinity symbol.

"More than a jersey, a tribute eternal," Gondomar SC, who play in the Campeonato de Portugal, said in a social media post. "Because football is more than victories and goals, it's legacy, it's family, it's love for our land.

"Our new jersey brings in the great image of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football.

"Every time our athletes put on this jersey, it's like stepping on the field with them."

Liverpool announced last month that their players will wear a "Forever 20" emblem on their shirts and stadium jackets this Premier League season.

After consultation with Jota's family, his number 20 shirt will be retired across all levels of the Anfield club, including the women's and academy teams.

Jota and Silva grew up in Gondomar, a town on the outskirts of Porto.