Gordon in Wallabies squad for end-of-season tour, Lynagh rested

SYDNEY :Flyhalf Carter Gordon was drafted straight into the Wallabies squad a couple of hours after his return from rugby league was announced on Monday but Tom Lynagh has been rested for the end-of-season tour of Japan and Europe.

Gordon was released from the last year of his contract with the Gold Coast Titans and will resume his career in the 15-man code on a tour that features tests against Japan, England, Italy, Ireland and France in successive weeks.

Lynagh, who started in the number 10 shirt in all three tests against the British & Irish Lions and one Rugby Championship test this season, has been given a chance to recover fully from a few niggles.

"We've taken a long-term view with Tom Lynagh, who is still just 22-years-old," said coach Joe Schmidt.

"He has had a few injury frustrations since the third test versus the Lions in early August and will follow an individualised programme ... which will allow him to recover to full fitness."

Tane Edmed is the other flyhalf named in the squad with James O'Connor, who played all six Rugby Championship tests, having joined up with his new club Leicester.

Flanker Tom Hooper and centre Len Ikitau, two of Australia's best players this season, have also departed for England to join Exeter, while lock Will Skelton has returned to his French club.

The team said overseas-based players might link up with the squad during the tour, but not for the Japan clash on October 25 and England test on November 2 as they fall outside of the international window.

Former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross and 23-year-old Queensland Reds scrumhalf Kalani Thomas are the only two uncapped players in the squad.

Loosehead Ross, who was born in Australia, returns to the Wallabies squad in the wake of the retirement of James Slipper and Thomas earned a call-up in the absence of his injured Queensland Reds teammate Tate McDermott.

"The squad and staff have had a brief chance to catch their breath after what has been a dense and attritional test season so far," added Schmidt.

"The challenge certainly doesn't get any easier with five consecutive tests on the road against high-quality international opposition ..."

Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Pete Samu, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs - Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Jake Gordon, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole