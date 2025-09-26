Gordon's return a major boost for Newcastle against Arsenal, says Howe

Anthony Gordon's return from suspension will be a huge boost for Newcastle United when they host Arsenal this weekend, manager Eddie Howe said as his side seek their second victory in the Premier League this season.

Gordon was sent off for a rash tackle in last month's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool at home and the England international, who had nine goals and seven assists in all competitions last season, missed the last three league games.

Gordon returned to action in Newcastle's midweek 4-1 victory over Bradford City in the League Cup but Howe's 13th-placed side face a test when they welcome second-placed Arsenal at St James' Park.

NEWCASTLE STRUGGLE FOR GOALS

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Newcastle have struggled without Gordon's creativity and new striker Yoane Wissa, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, with Howe's side scoring only one goal in their last three Premier League matches.

"It is a big boost for us to have him back fully. He can really focus on the few games we have ahead of the next international break," Howe told reporters ahead of Sunday's game.

"I thought he was excellent against Bradford. He is a player that rises to the occasion, and we are going to need everyone to do that on Sunday."

Newcastle have beaten Arsenal in their last three home games across all competitions, games which have often been feisty, and Howe said such fixtures bring out the best in his team.

"It has always been a competitive game against Arsenal, and there has been an edge to those games as both teams want to win," Howe said.

"The more competitive we are, the better we play. We need to bring that to the game on Sunday."

HOWE SEES WOLTEMADE AS A NINE

With new striker Nick Woltemade still adapting to the Premier League, Howe was asked what the German striker's best position was after the club record signing, who cost 63 million pounds ($84.11 million), scored one goal in four games.

"It is difficult to see him as a number 10 considering we do not play with somebody in that position. I see him as a nine," Howe said.

"I see him as a nine who plays it slightly differently to other nines that we might have had in the past. You can't compare Nick to Callum Wilson, for example. They are two totally different profiles of player."

Howe also said midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who was signed from Aston Villa for 40 million pounds, is recovering well from an ankle injury he sustained in his second appearance for the club last month.

"He is on the grass, working hard and building his fitness back up," Howe said.

"The plan was the first game after the international break ahead of us. If it is any earlier than that then he is ahead of schedule."

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)