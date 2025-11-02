Graham hat-trick as Scotland humble US

EDINBURGH :Darcy Graham and Jamie Dobie claimed hat-tricks as Scotland ran in 13 unanswered tries to romp to an 85-0 victory over the U.S. in Saturday’s test at Murrayfield.

Duhan van der Merwe added two more and Dylan Richardson, Kyle Rowe, captain Stafford McDowall, George Horne and Ollie Smith also crossed in a one-sided win for the hosts.

Flanker Richardson began the rout after five minutes and the home side quickly scored two more as Van der Merwe and Graham continued their duel for the mantle of Scotland’s record try scorer.

Graham started the game one behind Van der Merwe, who was earning his 50th cap, but they now have 34 tries each for Scotland.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Scots had scored seven tries by halftime, prompting coach Gregor Townsend to make a raft of changes, but they kept up the tempo after the break with six more, highlighted by Dobie completing his hat-trick after he moving from scrumhalf to the wing.

They fell seven points shy, however, of matching their record 100-8 win over Japan in Perth in 2004.

Scotland face a much more daunting challenge next weekend when they take on New Zealand at Murrayfield, when they will be able to pick from their players with English and French clubs.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)