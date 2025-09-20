Grealish credits Everton boss Moyes for making him smile again on match days

LIVERPOOL, England :Everton's Jack Grealish may have left Anfield frustrated after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool on Saturday but the England international said his love for football has been rekindled since joining the Toffees on loan from Manchester City.

Grealish has made a significant impact at Everton with four assists in his first five games. He helped set up his side's lone goal on Saturday, sending in the cross that Iliman Ndiaye cut back for Idrissa Gueye to fire home.

He also stopped what looked a sure second-half goal when he blocked Ibrahima Konate's blistering header with his chest.

"I thank (Everton boss David Moyes) for giving me my love back, and waking up on a match day and wanting to smile and play again," Grealish told TNT Sports. "And the fans as well, they've been so good with me."

Grealish, who was named Premier League Player of the Month for August, credits Moyes for more than just tactical guidance.

"I think the manager has come out and said a few times, 'It's not down to me, it's down to Jack,' which sometimes I disagree with," he said. "Because, I've come here and he's been so, so good with me. I've absolutely loved playing for him."

The left winger, who had barely featured for City over the previous two seasons, is hoping to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

He revealed that his decision to join Everton was sealed during a holiday phone call with Moyes.

"As soon as I spoke to him, when I was on holiday, I just knew that I wanted to come and play for him," he said.

Despite the derby loss to the league leaders, Grealish remains optimistic.

"I want to come here and make a difference in games like today," the 30-year-old said. "Obviously, it wasn't meant to be, but we've got important games coming up, so hopefully we can get back on track."

For Everton fans, Grealish's resurgence is more than one player's storyline — it's a symbol of hope as the team have lost just two of their five league games in a strong start to their campaign.

For Grealish, it is a reminder of why he fell in love with the game in the first place.