Griekspoor finds friendship during awkward waits in anti-doping process

PARIS :Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor said he had formed an unexpected bond in the awkward moments of the sport's anti-doping process after striking a friendship with an official while waiting for the urge to pee into sample containers.

Anti-doping protocols in tennis are based on the World Anti-Doping Agency code and its whereabouts rules require players to designate a 60-minute slot for each day they will be available to provide blood or urine samples to officials.

The unglamorous process can take place at tournaments or out-of-competition in training venues, tournament hotels or even an athlete's home, with three missed tests in a 12-month period grounds for a doping violation.

World number 35 Griekspoor said at the French Open that he found some positives in the burdensome process when his bladder failed to cooperate quickly.

"A couple of times I peed and 30 minutes later the guy rings the doorbell and he's sitting on my couch for three hours. I'm not the best pee-er when somebody's watching," the 28-year-old told reporters.

"At the same time it is what it is. I'm not the best in keeping the location up to date. Sometimes it's a struggle but overall it's fine. You get to know these people.

"The guy who comes to my home is a pretty nice guy. I have fun chats with him sometimes."

Griekspoor's comments come as tennis finds itself under the spotlight over high-profile doping violations involving Italian Jannik Sinner and Poland's Iga Swiatek, with both players back on the circuit after serving short bans.

While vigilance remains the watchword, some players still complain about the inconvenience of the system, with four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka saying she recently provided a blood sample at 5:00 a.m., a time she had allotted.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which runs the sport's anti-doping programme, said it was committed to helping players navigate any issues.

"We recognise that anti-doping testing can be challenging and uncomfortable for players, however it is vital that there is a robust programme in place to protect the sport," the body told Reuters via email.

"This includes out of competition testing, as well as testing at events. We are here to help and support players and urge them to contact us if they have questions about testing or need help with the whereabouts process."

Russia's former world number one Daniil Medvedev said the system sometimes disrupted carefully calibrated routines and led to missed tests.

"It's a hassle, because I myself ... had two missed tests," Medvedev added.

"It's actually very tricky. People think, 'Oh, how can he miss it? Try travelling 25 countries a year. Try not to forget one date that you're not in Monaco but in Paris already and change it.

"It's not easy, but it is what it is."