Nov 21 : Goals from Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha lifted the Kansas City Current past the Washington Spirit 2-1 for their first NWSL Championship title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort in stoppage time, tuning out the noise from the partisan fans at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" venue.

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman clawed one back a minute later but exited the pitch in tears as Washington finished runners-up for the third year in a row.

"We knew it was going to be a battle, we felt good coming out of the first half," said DiBernardo, who was named the championship MVP. "We just had to be patient and finish off the game."

The two sides combined for 19 fouls across a chippy first half, where Rodman was left writhing in pain after a hard challenge by Current defender Laney Rouse in the fifth minute.

Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made a brave stop in the 11th minute, getting in front of Current attacker Temwa Chawinga's fierce strike.

Rodman repeatedly grasped at her left shoulder in the first half and emerged from the changing room after the break with the area bandaged.

DiBernardo opened the scoring in the 54th minute, curving her corner kick over MacIver's head and straight into the goal to spark celebration among her teammates.

Spirit nearly equalised from a corner in the 75th minute but Current keeper Lorena jumped on the ball just inches from goal.

Lorena was forced to come off her line 10 minutes later before punching the ball out and colliding with Rodman. Both players sat on the pitch for at least two minutes to collect themselves before resuming the match.

Chawinga connected with Debinha in stoppage time and the Brazilian went streaking down the pitch before slotting the ball past MacIver to silence the crowd.

Washington poured forward and saw a glimmer of hope in Rodman's late header but could not break down the Current defence in the last moments.

The championship kicked off after a pitch controversy nearly saw a Division III collegiate American football game displace the Spirit from their home stadium for the semi-finals a week ago.

A reminder of the controversy remained on the turf on Saturday with the gridiron markings still visible.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman promised this week that work would be done to avoid such issues in the future.