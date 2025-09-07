Logo
Ground gives way in Linz as Austria beat Cyprus
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Austria v Cyprus - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 6, 2025 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Austria v Cyprus - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 6, 2025 Austria's Patrick Wimmer in action with Cyprus' Kostas Pileas REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Austria v Cyprus - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 6, 2025 Cyprus' Fabiano in action with Austria's Konrad Laimer REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Austria v Cyprus - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 6, 2025 Austria's Stefan Posch in action REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group H - Austria v Cyprus - Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria - September 6, 2025 Austria fans inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl
07 Sep 2025 05:26AM
A sinkhole discovered on the pitch during Austria’s 1-0 home victory over Cyprus in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Linz forced play to be halted late in the match.

After 75 minutes a football-sized sinkhole was seen just outside Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager's penalty area.

Danish referee Jakob Kehlet stopped play for several minutes as groundstaff at the Raiffeisen Arena rushed to cover the hole and ensure the pitch was safe.

Remarkably, this was not the first time Austria have faced pitch troubles. In 2022, a sinkhole also appeared during their Nations League match against Denmark in Vienna.

Austria won on Saturday thanks to a 54th-minute penalty converted by Marcel Sabitzer, after Christos Sielis fouled Christoph Baumgartner, and are second in Group H.

Source: Reuters
