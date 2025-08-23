Guardiola defends Trafford after costly error against Spurs

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his decision to start young goalkeeper James Trafford on Saturday was down to his performance last week, shrugging off suggestions about the potential departure of regular starter Ederson.

The 22-year-old Trafford gifted Joao Palhinha a goal with his shocking attempt to play the ball out from the back as Spurs eased to a 2-0 Premier League victory over Guardiola's side at Etihad Stadium.

"He made a good first game, James," Guardiola told reporters. "When I make a decision in the first part of the season, the first move, just for the keeper, keeper is a special position, of course, to have more consistency in the goal.

"But for all the players, when you play one or two games and everybody think, okay, this is the start line now, this is the player who is going to play. And I learned for many years that this amount of games, everybody will play."

Ederson has been linked with a move to Turkey's Galatasaray, and British media have reported that City are interested in Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was not just the goalkeeping that cost City against Spurs, however.

Guardiola's team, who have lost eight of their last 15 games against Tottenham, were undone on the counterattack and their back line was shambolic.

"The simple things, we miss the simple things with the ball. We lost with the quality we have, individually the simple things with the ball," Guardiola said.

"They score the second at the end of the first half so it was difficult. We had chances but we didn't react well with the marking and the pressing. We knew it."

Guardiola paid tribute to the way Spurs were set up by new manager Thomas Frank.

"Because Thomas does it and it happens," he said. "We have to attract and play in different way to the way we play. The final third is really good. We control the transitions. The result is not good. We will learn from that."

With the transfer window closing on September 1, Guardiola kept his cards close to his chest about new signings.

"We will see," he said. "We have one week with the club. We talk with the players, agents. We will see."