Guardiola highlights lack of scrutiny around Arsenal spending ahead of clash

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested Arsenal's spending was not held to the same level of scrutiny as his club's ahead of their clash at the Emirates Stadium for what is sure to be a fiery Premier League encounter between the two teams on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side were bolstered by a close-season outlay exceeding 250 million pounds ($337.30 million), while champions Liverpool spent over 400 million, including more than 100 million each on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

"The only thing I want to say to my friend Mikel Arteta is if he wins the title it will be just because he spent money, not because he worked hard or because of his players," Guardiola said tongue in cheek of his former City assistant coach.

"It's like Liverpool too. If Arne (Slot) wins it again, it will be because he spent a lot of money, right? Because it's not just Man City that (spend), right?

"For many, many years every club can do whatever they want, you know? I know how they've been treated is completely different (to City), but what they want to spend is because they want it and it's fine."

City spent around 150 million pounds in the close-season transfer window, adding to the 180 million they invested in January.

City suffered a 5-1 defeat at The Emirates last season, and Guardiola said his team face a stiff challenge on Sunday against an Arsenal side bolstered by the close-season signings of Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Martín Zubimendi.

"They spent what they believe they can to compete against the best teams in the Premier League and Europe and they've reached that level," Guardiola said.

"(Arteta) found the club in a (certain) way and step-by-step, window-by-window, Arsenal are getting better.

"Last season in Europe, they made an incredible step forward and they are for me the most solid team," he added referring to Arsenal reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)