Guardiola leaves Haaland out of Man City starting lineup versus Wolves

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 24 : Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola left the league's leading scorer Erling Haaland out of his starting lineup at home to bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, after recently saying his prized striker was "exhausted."

After the Norwegian's blistering start to the season, with 39 goals in 36 games for club and country, he has scored once in his last eight matches and was below-par in their 2-0 derby loss at Manchester United last Saturday and limped off at halftime.

Haaland apologised to supporters for Tuesday's 3-1 loss away to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Saturday's Premier League game comes amid a cramped schedule that has City hosting Galatasaray on Wednesday in their final league phase game of the Champions League.

Second-placed City are seven points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League standings after 22 games.