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Guimaraes grabs winner as Arsenal rally to beat Leeds
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Guimaraes grabs winner as Arsenal rally to beat Leeds

Guimaraes grabs winner as Arsenal rally to beat Leeds

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 10, 2026 Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring their second goal with Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

10 Oct 2026 09:33PM
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LONDON, Oct 10 : Arsenal came back from a goal down to beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes coming off the bench to net the winner as the Premier League resumed following a lengthy international break. 

Arsenal endured a frustrating first half in which they struggled to create chances, and they fell behind 10 minutes after the break when James Justin slammed home a clever pull-back from Gabriel Gudmundsson. 

Riccardo Calafiori levelled for Arsenal seven minutes later, the Italian jumping to steer home Ben White's knock-down, and Guimaraes grabbed the winner for the home side with a brilliantly worked goal in the 70th minute, sending a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Champions Arsenal climbed to second in the table on 15 points, behind Manchester City on goal difference. Leeds are fifth on nine points. 

Source: Reuters
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