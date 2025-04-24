Guler strike maintains Real Madrid's flickering title hopes

MADRID :Arda Guler's cultured first-half strike earned Real Madrid a nervy 1-0 win at Getafe on Wednesday that kept their LaLiga title hopes alive and left them four points behind leaders Barcelona with five matches remaining.

After Barca extended their lead with a 1-0 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti's men secured three precious points thanks to the Turkey midfielder's fine 20th-minute effort from the edge of the box.

Ancelotti decided to rest several key players ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against rivals Barca, but Real still dominated proceedings.

They failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities to extend their lead, however, which resulted in a tense finish to the encounter, with Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois producing two brilliant saves in added time to secure their win.

The victory moved them up to 72 points in second place, nine ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand and take on Rayo Vallecano on Thursday.

With forward Kylian Mbappe out with an ankle injury he sustained in their Champions League quarter-final loss to Arsenal, Ancelotti also opted to start with Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Antonio Ruediger and Eduardo Camavinga on the bench.

Despite the changes, Madrid put in a solid display, although they found it difficult to break down Getafe's well-drilled, five-man defence after Guler's opener.

Vinicius Jr, operating down the left flank, caused problems for Getafe's defence and he was denied twice by goalkeeper David Soria. He also set up 18-year-old striker Endrick in the 32nd minute, only for defender Djene to make a heroic clearance on the goal-line.

Real continued to control the game after the break, with Soria making impressive saves to deny a curling effort from Brahim Diaz and a potent strike from Vinicius.

As Real started to tire, Getafe began to pose a threat on the counter and Mauro Arambarri squandered a golden opportunity in the 72nd minute, mishitting his shot from close range after being set up perfectly by Borja Mayoral.

As Real pressed for a second goal in the dying moments, they were vulnerable to counter-attacks and Courtois made two fantastic saves from Omar Alderete and Juanmi to preserve Real's lead.

It was the first time in a month that Real had managed back-to-back victories in all competitions and Ancelotti will be hoping his side can carry the momentum into the Copa del Rey final.