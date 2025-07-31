Gyokeres plays down Henry comparisons after taking Arsenal number 14 shirt

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres said he wants to carve out his own place in the club's history and has played down comparisons with Thierry Henry after taking the number 14 jersey.

The 27-year-old Sweden international, who bagged 54 goals in all competitions last season, completed his 63.5 million euros ($72.56 million) switch from Sporting on Saturday.

Gyokeres took Arsenal's vacant number 14 shirt, which former captain Henry famously wore on the way to becoming the club's record scorer.

"Of course I know about the history," Gyokeres told British media on Wednesday. "To be honest, there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from.

"But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that, it was an easy choice to take it.

"It's not really my intention to be compared with what he's achieved in his career. Especially here. I just want to do my own thing and show my qualities. Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me."

Arsenal begin their new Premier League campaign at Manchester United on August 17.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)