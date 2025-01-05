Haaland double as Man City crush West Ham

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City thrashed West Ham United 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 4) to claim their first back-to-back wins since October thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland in one of their best performances in weeks.

The champions are sixth in the table on 34 points, 11 behind leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand.

"No," City boss Pep Guardiola told the BBC when asked if his team are back in the groove. "It is happier to win but we are still not like we were for different reasons. The result will help. We struggle, but it is a release."

West Ham, coming off a 5-0 rout by leaders Liverpool, are 13th with 23 points.

Savinho, who scored his first goal for Man City in the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday - their first victory in five league games - set up three goals at Etihad Stadium, including the 10th-minute opener when defender Vladimir Coufal deflected the Brazilian's angled shot into the far corner.