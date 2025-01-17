Logo
Haaland's 10-year contract 'exceptional news' for City, Guardiola says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 4, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble /File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds their fans after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville /File Photo
17 Jan 2025 09:56PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's 10-year contract is exceptional news for the club, and reflects the trust between the Norway international and the defending Premier League champions.

Haaland, who was the league's top scorer in the last two seasons and has scored 111 goals in 126 matches for City in all competitions, committed to the club until the age of 34 earlier on Friday.

"It's exceptional news for all of us, for the club. One player decided to sign this type of contract he never had done before, because he wants to show how desperately he wants to be here," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Ipswich Town.

"It is the trust for the club... the club knows how professional he is, his commitment in every single game and every single day to show his talent.

Guardiola said he believed that Haaland was motivated by his love for City when he signed the contract.

"He loves the club, the people he's around, he loves the Premier League, he loves to be here... with his wife, he is a father now. I think he visualised, there is no better place I could be right now and the next 10 years, I would say," he added.

Guardiola said Haaland's long-term contract would boost morale in the dressing room, as sixth-placed City look to revive their league form after a dismal run in the lead-up to Christmas.

"He is making me a better manager... that's for sure, he is helping me," the manager added.

Source: Reuters

