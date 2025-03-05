Haas, America's F1 team, face competition for the tag

LONDON : When Haas showed off their livery at Formula One's launch spectacular in London last month, they presented themselves as "America's F1 team" in a video fronted by U.S. country singer Kane Brown.

"MoneyGram Haas F1 isn't just a team. It's a symbol of grit, determination and a drive that defines the American way," he drawled.

"Ten years in, they're not just standing strong. They're rising up. Haas does Formula One their way, the American way. And they're just getting started."

U.S.-owned and licensed with a U.S.-based title sponsor, Haas moved up from last in 2023 to seventh in 2024 and Formula One's smallest team look in good shape as they celebrate a decade in the sport.

The claim to be America's team will not go unchallenged after this season, however.

General Motors' Cadillac brand is set to enter in 2026, flying the flag as "a genuine American works team", with Mario Andretti, the last U.S. world champion in 1978, on the board. Unlike Haas, they could also have an American driver.

Formula One's popularity in America has soared thanks to Netflix docu-series "Drive to Survive" and could take another leap when Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt's F1 movie hits cinema screens in June.

There are now three "home" races - Miami, Austin and Las Vegas but Haas are not the only ones with U.S. connections.

Williams have New York-based owners in Dorilton Capital, Red Bull have a U.S. title sponsor in Oracle and an engine partnership from 2026 with Ford while other teams also have significant American sponsors.

PARTICULAR NATION

Guenther Steiner, Komatsu's predecessor at Haas, suggested that being identified with a particular nation made little real difference as far as the fans were concerned, unless the team was Ferrari.

"Red Bull is actually a team which is based in England but is running with an Austrian licence...(and a) big American sponsor," the Italian, now an ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix, told reporters.

"I don't think anybody cares. Obviously, Mercedes are a German team but are they seen as German? They're seen as an F1 team.

"So I don't think that nationality in F1, because its so big and global, is much valued - except Ferrari. I take Ferrari out because that is the actual Italian national team."

Haas are powered by Ferrari engines, with a Toyota technical partnership, Japanese team boss Ayao Komatsu, a car built mainly in Italy, a British base and - in Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman - French and English drivers.

Cadillac are not too different in that respect, with an English team boss in Graeme Lowdon, a British factory at Silverstone and a Ferrari engine deal.

Ultimately success is what counts and while Haas did plenty of mileage in testing last week, they kept their true performance under wraps.

"Until we go flat out in qualifying in Melbourne, we are not going to know if we will surprise the others or not, but what I know is that we are focusing on the right things," said Ocon, a new arrival from Alpine.

"We spotted what the weaknesses of the car are, where the strong points are, and that’s the most important for us."