Hamilton closer than ever to first podium with Ferrari

MEXICO CITY :Lewis Hamilton said he was perfectly placed to secure a first podium with Ferrari, after qualifying third in Mexico on Saturday, and planned an aggressive start with nothing to lose.

The seven times world champion, who joined the Italian team in January from Mercedes, enjoyed his best qualifying in 20 races this season with teammate Charles Leclerc just ahead in second place.

"This is the first time we've both been up in the top three in qualifying this year and the team truly deserves it," said Hamilton, enjoying being back in a post-qualifying press conference.

"P3 (third on the grid) is kind of the perfect spot actually at this track, so I'm hoping I can make the most of that at the start. I think our race pace is not too bad."

Hamilton is a two times winner in Mexico, also clinching his 2017 and 2018 world championships at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

"I'm finally figuring out how to drive this car that Charles has been fortunate to drive for the past seven years in terms of the characteristics. I'm finally feeling like I'm getting there," he said.

Hamilton said he would be "racy" at the start, with McLaren's Lando Norris on pole.

"I don’t have anything to lose, but he (Norris) does ... we’ll be quite aggressive, I’m pretty sure. Hopefully we’ll be close enough to put up a good fight," said the Ferrari driver.

Norris could retake the championship lead from teammate Oscar Piastri if results go his way, while Ferrari have nothing to fight for other than second in the constructors' standings.

Monday will be the anniversary of Ferrari's last Formula One victory and Leclerc, who was on provisional pole until Norris put in a storming late lap, said it would mean a lot to win.

"We will do everything in order to get the first place into the first corner and then we'll see what's possible."

Leclerc doubted he would have had the pace to match Norris's time, even if he had been able to go again, but was happy with the car's performance.

"I think he (Norris) will be very strong tomorrow for sure but the start is definitely a chance for us to try and make something special, even though we're starting second on the dirty side (of the track)," said the Monegasque.