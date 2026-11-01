Hamilton ends pole drought at Mexico City GP

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : Lewis Hamilton put Ferrari on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Saturday with Mercedes Kimi Antonelli fourth for a race that looks set to make him Formula One's youngest champion at 20 years old.

Antonelli needs only a ninth-place finish to become Italy's first champion since 1953. He was fifth fastest in qualifying but will move up a place due to Red Bull's Max Verstappen having a grid drop.

The pole was Hamilton's first in a regular grand prix since Hungary 2023, a wait of 1,197 days. Mercedes' George Russell, Antonelli's closest rival but 123 points behind, was second fastest and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third.