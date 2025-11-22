Hamilton gutted after last-place Vegas qualifying

LAS VEGAS :Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton suffered a new low in what he said was his hardest year in Formula One after qualifying last at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday.

The seven-times world champion was left ruing a "horrible" qualifying session in soaking conditions and resigned himself to starting from the back of the grid for Saturday night's race.

Hamilton, who had looked competitive in final practice, said the car was performing well earlier in the day and believed he had the pace for a strong result before the weather turned.

"The car was feeling great in FP3 and I honestly, I was really, really excited," a dejected Hamilton told reporters.

"I thought finally we'd have a good day, but it wasn't meant to be."

Heavy rain and spray under the lights along the Las Vegas Strip severely compromised visibility during qualifying.

"As bad as it gets. I couldn't see anything," Hamilton said.

"I hit a bollard at one point, I just couldn't see the corner."

Hamilton will be the first Ferrari driver to start from last on the grid since Giancarlo Fisichella in Abu Dhabi in 2009. It is also the first time in the 40-year-old's career that he has been last on pace in a qualifying session.

Championship leader Lando Norris clinched pole position for McLaren with Red Bull's Max Verstappen second and Williams' Carlos Sainz third.

HARDEST YEAR

Asked for his overriding emotion after ending the session 20th and last, Hamilton paused at length before admitting he was still processing the disappointment.

"I don't really have an answer for that," he said. "Obviously it feels horrible, it doesn't feel good. But all I can do is just let it go by and try and come back tomorrow.

"I've done everything I could possibly do in terms of preparation. The practice sessions today were really amazing. I just didn't get a lap at the end. I felt like we were focused and we come out of qualifying 20th.

"This year is definitely the hardest year."

Hamilton's first year with Ferrari since his high-profile move from Mercedes has been a bitter disappointment and there are only three races remaining to salvage something.

Team chairman John Elkann caused a stir when he said Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc should "focus on driving and talk less" after Ferrari suffered a double retirement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Leclerc this week denied any friction within the team in the wake of the comments. Leclerc qualified ninth for Saturday's race.

Despite the setback, Hamilton said Ferrari's pace gives him some hope if the race is held in dry conditions, even if making up places on the street circuit will be difficult.

"I've got a really good car," he said.

"But it will be hard to come back from 20th."