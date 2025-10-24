Hamilton mourns beloved bulldog Roscoe ahead of Mexico's Day of the Dead

MEXICO CITY :Lewis Hamilton opened up about the recent loss of his beloved pet bulldog Roscoe on Thursday, revealing how grief has brought him closer to fans around the world, especially ahead of Mexico's Day of the Dead.

Mexican Grand Prix fans and race organizers have created tributes at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez including a statue of Roscoe in an altar for the November 2 celebration.

"I felt like I'm connecting with people so much more through this kind of grief period," said seven-times world champion Hamilton.

"Fans have sent paintings and drawings of Roscoe, although my house is really quiet now."

When told of the Mexican legend that dogs help souls cross the river to the afterlife, the Ferrari driver smiled.

"Yeah, he'll be asking me to carry him over the river, probably, because he never liked water," he said.

Hamilton reflected on how the outpouring of support has been particularly meaningful during turbulent times.

"For me, it's been just really encouraging to see just in a time in the world where everything feels, it can feel very dark, and there is such a great divide, and particularly when you look at the people that are running these countries seem to have no empathy," he said.

Hamilton explained how his love for animals influenced his decision to follow a plant-based diet, and how he had defied family scepticism about getting his own dog due to his travel schedule.

"You learn about a lot of empathy. You feel just love like that you could not get from anywhere else, really. They bring such happiness to you, they're just the most joyous beings in the world," he said.

Despite the loss, Hamilton keeps Roscoe's memory alive at home. "I still have his bed and his toys everywhere, so he's still much a part of the furniture," he said.