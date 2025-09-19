Logo
Hamilton says he is now more into art than cars
Hamilton says he is now more into art than cars

Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 18, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

19 Sep 2025 12:39AM
BAKU :Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver with seven world championships and a record 105 wins, said on Thursday he had sold his car collection and was now more into art.

The 40-year-old told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he no longer owned a collection featuring limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes and McLarens worth many millions.

"I don't have any cars any more," said the Briton. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.

"If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."

Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 that he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid or electric models. He had already sold his private jet.

"I don't drive any of the cars that I own any more. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while still at Mercedes.

Source: Reuters
