Hamilton seeks more FIA 'transparency' after Mexico penalty

SAO PAULO :Lewis Hamilton called for more "transparency and accountability" from Formula One's governing body after questioning on Thursday why he had been given a penalty at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The seven-times world champion was handed a 10 second penalty after he cut across the grass at turn four while others who cut corners before that escaped sanction.

"There isn't any clarity," the Ferrari driver told reporters at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix when asked if he understood more clearly the reasoning behind the decision.

"I think that's probably part of the bigger issue of transparency and accountability. And also kind of that secrecy, that decisions are made in the background.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think it's something that definitely needs to be tackled," added the Briton.

Hamilton had qualified third in Mexico, with his first podium with Ferrari looking a real possibility before the sanction.

He finished eighth at the chequered flag.

The Briton, who lost what would have been a record eighth title in 2021 after a controversial late change to the safety car rules went against him during the final race, said such in-race decisions carried a big responsibility.

"I don't know if they're aware of the weight of their decisions," he said. "They ultimately steer careers and can decide results of championships, as we've seen in the past. So some work needs to be done there, I'm sure."

Hamilton is a three times winner at Brazil's Interlagos circuit but is still seeking his first podium with the Italian team he joined from Mercedes in January.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)