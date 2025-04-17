Hands off our junior talent, Rugby Australia tells French clubs

MELBOURNE :Rugby Australia (RA) has warned French clubs to stop poaching young talent from the country and said it will take up the matter with the game's global governing body.

World Rugby bans "unauthorised approaches" to young players both within and between unions.

Herbert said French clubs were working with local player agents to try to secure junior Australian talent.

"Our view is that France has the ability to produce its own players," RA Chairman Daniel Herbert told Australian media.

"They don't need to come and talk to our player agents to try and poach ours at a very young age. There's going to be some discussions at World Rugby level around what is actually allowed to happen in that market."

French club La Rochelle signed 16-year-old Queenslander Visesio Kite earlier this year, with RA seeking guidance from World Rugby before releasing the under-16 Australia forward.

Teenage loose forward Heinz Lemoto, who has starred at junior levels in rugby league and rugby union, is also being courted by multiple French clubs, Australian media reported.

"There's more than what's been reported," Herbert said.

"There has to be a coming together on what is allowed and what isn't allowed.

"It's the French clubs, it's not the French federation. They're working directly with player agents here.

"We don't do it. Most other countries don't do it. It's something we'll take up with World Rugby."