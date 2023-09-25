Singapore fencer Amita Berthier narrowly misses out on Asian Games medal

HANGZHOU: It was ultimately one mountain too many for Singapore’s Amita Berthier, who was eliminated in the women’s individual foil quarter-finals at the Asian Games on Monday (Sep 25).

At the Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium, the 22-year-old fell 11-15 to South Korea’s Hong Sena. The South Korean is ranked 47th in the world, while Berthier is 32nd.

A win would have put Berthier through to the semi-finals and guaranteed her at least a joint-bronze.

“I definitely felt fatigued towards the second end of my match, because I didn't have 10 minutes of rest between my last match and the next one,” said the Singaporean.

“But that’s not an excuse, I should still be beating my opponent, no matter how tired I am.”

Berthier won two bouts in the pool round of the competition, with her four losses being 4-5 defeats.

In the table of 16, she pulled off a remarkable comeback against Uzbekistan’s Umida Ilyosova.

The Singaporean came back from as many as five points down to clinch a nail-biting 15-14 victory.

On the other hand, her South Korean opponent in the quarter finals began her table of 16 match earlier, winning 15-11.

“Have to go back to the books and see maybe my stamina is not good enough, but I'm pretty sure if I had at least five, 10 minutes more of rest, I would have been more fired up from the beginning,” said Berthier.

“It was just very overwhelming having to run from one place to another after a very intense bout that I just had.”