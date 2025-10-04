Hanoi FC name Australian Kewell as head coach

Former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell has been unveiled as the new head of Vietnamese league side Hanoi FC.

The club confirmed on social media that the 47-year-old Australian had taken over as the long-term replacement for Japan's Makoto Teguramori.

Kewell last worked as a head coach with Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League, leading them to the final of the Asian Champions League in 2024.

Marinos lost in the decider against Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates and Kewell was fired two months later after a poor run of form in domestic competition.