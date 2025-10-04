Logo
Hanoi FC name Australian Kewell as head coach
Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Ulsan Hyundai v Yokohama F Marinos - Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan, South Korea - April 17, 2024 Yokohama F. Marinos coach Harry Kewell before the match REUTERS/Kim Soo-Hyeon

04 Oct 2025 06:01PM
Former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell has been unveiled as the new head of Vietnamese league side Hanoi FC.

The club confirmed on social media that the 47-year-old Australian had taken over as the long-term replacement for Japan's Makoto Teguramori.

Kewell last worked as a head coach with Yokohama F Marinos in the J-League, leading them to the final of the Asian Champions League in 2024.

Marinos lost in the decider against Al Ain from the United Arab Emirates and Kewell was fired two months later after a poor run of form in domestic competition.

Source: Reuters
