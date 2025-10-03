'Happiest feeling' to see Man City improve after August losses, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he was delighted to see his team rebound after suffering back-to-back losses in August, with the club unbeaten in the last six matches.

City have picked up seven points in their last three Premier League games and scored a league-high 14 goals in their six matches, eight of which were scored by Erling Haaland.

"The happiest feeling is how we have improved. I love that feeling. And the feeling that I think we can do better," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's visit to Brentford.

"That's the feeling that I like as a manager. The feeling we are creating again, the tempo, the pace. Everything is a little bit more fluid and consistent. But we can do better and I love that."

City have 10 points, five adrift of leaders Liverpool and three more than Brentford.

"(Brentford) are doing really well, so it is a tough place to go... at the same time, we are looking forward to the last game before the international break and will do what we have to do," the manager said.

Guardiola, however, cautioned that City could not have their best players on the pitch all the time, referring to key midfielder Rodri playing only one full game since August due to needing additional time to recover.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri returned in May after spending eight months on the sidelines due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Guardiola said on Tuesday that Rodri was unable to play three games per week, as his knee needed at least a year to fully recover.

"We cannot play with 12," Guardiola said when asked if City needed more than one player to replace Rodri.

"I know Rodri is irreplaceable in many ways, but he already could not play three days before because his knee was in a bad, bad condition. That's why... sometimes I want the best players there and fit, but I have to protect my players.

"Rodri will be ready for the World Cup and next year we will get the best Rodri."