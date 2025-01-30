Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Happio provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, AIU says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Happio provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, AIU says

Happio provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, AIU says

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 05, 2024. Wilfried Happio of France reacts after finishing third in heat 4 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 08:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French hurdler Wilfried Happio has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency's "whereabouts" rule athletes must make themselves available to drug testers for one hour a day for out-of-competition testing.

Three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period results in a rule violation under World Athletics anti-doping rules.

Athletes found guilty in a hearing can be sanctioned for two years.

Happio, 26, won a 400 metres hurdles silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. He is a twice Olympian, reaching the semi-finals at the Tokyo and Paris Games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement