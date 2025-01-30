Happio provisionally suspended for whereabout failures, AIU says

French hurdler Wilfried Happio has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency's "whereabouts" rule athletes must make themselves available to drug testers for one hour a day for out-of-competition testing.

Three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period results in a rule violation under World Athletics anti-doping rules.

Athletes found guilty in a hearing can be sanctioned for two years.

Happio, 26, won a 400 metres hurdles silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in Munich. He is a twice Olympian, reaching the semi-finals at the Tokyo and Paris Games.