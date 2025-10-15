Logo
Logo

Sport

Hasek out as Czech coach after Faroe Islands upset
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Hasek out as Czech coach after Faroe Islands upset

Hasek out as Czech coach after Faroe Islands upset

Soccer Football - World Cup - European Qualifiers - Group L - Croatia v Czech Republic - Opus Arena, Osijek, Croatia - June 9, 2025 Czech Republic coach Ivan Hasek looks on REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

15 Oct 2025 08:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ivan Hasek has been dismissed as coach of the Czech Republic national team following their World Cup qualification loss to the Faroe Islands, the Czech Football Association said on Wednesday.

The small self-governing country with a little under 55,000 people took a 2-1 win at home against the Czech Republic on Sunday thanks to a late winner from substitute Martin Agnarsson.

The Czech are second in Group L on 13 points, one ahead of the Faroe Islands and three behind Croatia, who have a game in hand.

"As part of a steering group meeting on Tuesday we evaluated the previous meeting and match with the Faroe Islands. We came to the conclusion that I will submit a proposal for the immediate removal of head coach Ivan Hasek and assistant Jaroslav Vesely," Czech FA chairman David Trunda said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement