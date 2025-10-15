Hasek out as Czech coach after Faroe Islands upset

Ivan Hasek has been dismissed as coach of the Czech Republic national team following their World Cup qualification loss to the Faroe Islands, the Czech Football Association said on Wednesday.

The small self-governing country with a little under 55,000 people took a 2-1 win at home against the Czech Republic on Sunday thanks to a late winner from substitute Martin Agnarsson.

The Czech are second in Group L on 13 points, one ahead of the Faroe Islands and three behind Croatia, who have a game in hand.

"As part of a steering group meeting on Tuesday we evaluated the previous meeting and match with the Faroe Islands. We came to the conclusion that I will submit a proposal for the immediate removal of head coach Ivan Hasek and assistant Jaroslav Vesely," Czech FA chairman David Trunda said.