Hassan laughs off suggestion Sunday's London marathon could be better than her debut

LONDON :Sifan Hassan concedes she remembers little about her remarkable marathon debut two years ago in London when she stopped twice to stretch her hip before her stunning kick down the home stretch to victory, but she is hoping for less drama in Sunday's race.

The 32-year-old Dutchwoman, who headlines the women's field for the 45th edition of the London Marathon, laughed when asked on Friday if she is poised for an even better performance on her return to England's capital.

"Better than two years ago? I'm never going to be better than two years ago," Hassan told reporters.

"I don't know why I get nervous and scared about the marathon but you have to go for over two hours," she added. "I had a lot of drama in my win two years ago."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Olympic champion over 5,000 and 10,000 metres dropped back from the field in the 2023 London race due to cramping before drawing on her track experience to out-sprint Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Alemu Megertu of Ethiopia.

"Everybody is asking me 'Do you remember what happened in London in 2023?' I don't remember a lot of it all honesty. I was throwing up before the race and then I had some issues in the race," Hassan said. "The biggest thing I remember was the last five kilometres and that part was crazy."

Hassan went on to win Olympic marathon gold last year in Paris in similarly dramatic fashion, battling Tigst Assefa before finally shaking off the Ethiopian with the finish line in sight.

"I never knew that I'd have that much patience for a race like the marathon," Hassan said. "Every marathon is different, like Paris, Chicago, London or Tokyo.

"Every time you run the London Marathon, it's like competing the Olympics. I'm excited to race because we all know each other as well. It's a beautiful sport."

Sunday's field took a hit when world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich and last year's London champion Jepchirchir withdrew earlier this month.

Former world record-holder Assefa and 2021 London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya will look to give Hassan a run for her money.

"London Marathon is a big event and there are lots of reasons why I like to run here," Assefa said on Friday. "To win here will mean so much to me in my career."

Jepkosgei said she relishes the "great opportunity" to line up against Hassan and Assefa, adding: "A marathon is like a book and you open each chapter every time you run. I learn on every occasion I compete."

Uganda's half-marathon world record-holder Jacob Kiplimo, who is making his marathon debut, Ethiopia's Olympic champion Tamirat Tola and marathon great Eliud Kipchoge headline the elite men's field.

Reigning Paralympic marathon champions Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug top the women's and men's wheelchair fields, while Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee and British distance specialist Eilish McColgan, both making their debut in the 41.195-kilometre distance, are among the top British contenders.