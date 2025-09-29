Logo
Hatton wins Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Tyrrell Hatton hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the singles REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe captain Luke Donald celebrates after Tyrrell Hatton halves his match on the 18th hole during the singles to win the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs
29 Sep 2025 05:51AM
FARMINGDALE, New York :England's Tyrrell Hatton won the Ryder Cup for Europe with a half-point from his match against American Collin Morikawa on Sunday at Bethpage Black where the hosts' remarkable final-day charge fell short.

Not long after Shane Lowry ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley, it was Hatton, in the penultimate match on the course, who got Europe to the 14-1/2 point target they needed for the outright win.

The final match on the schedule was ruled a tie before the day's matches began, which resulted in a half point for each team, as Europe's Viktor Hovland withdrew ahead of the clash with Harris English due to injury.

Source: Reuters
