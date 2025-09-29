Hatton wins Ryder Cup for Europe at Bethpage Black

FARMINGDALE, New York :England's Tyrrell Hatton won the Ryder Cup for Europe with a half-point from his match against American Collin Morikawa on Sunday at Bethpage Black where the hosts' remarkable final-day charge fell short.

Not long after Shane Lowry ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley, it was Hatton, in the penultimate match on the course, who got Europe to the 14-1/2 point target they needed for the outright win.

The final match on the schedule was ruled a tie before the day's matches began, which resulted in a half point for each team, as Europe's Viktor Hovland withdrew ahead of the clash with Harris English due to injury.