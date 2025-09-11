Hatton's Ryder Cup callup celebration ends in messy hotel room nightmare

Tyrrell Hatton's euphoria at making the European Ryder Cup team turned into a messy nightmare that left the golfer waking up covered in his own vomit after a boozy celebration with teammate Jon Rahm.

Hatton was one of the automatic qualifiers and the 33-year-old Briton said he was "over the moon" to receive the phone call from European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, but the celebration following the LIV Golf event in Indianapolis quickly got out of control.

"When I did actually get back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways and face down in that position. Then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position," Hatton told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

"I had then fallen back asleep in that position and then as I'd woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt."

Hatton said the "tear-up" began with six glasses of wine before he switched to other cocktails which included gin and tonic, margaritas, strawberry vodka and shots.

"God, it was aggressive! It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time," he said amid laughter.

Hatton said he attempted to make the hotel room "somewhat acceptable" prior to checking out and left some cash and an apologetic note.

Team Europe will be defending their crown at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26.