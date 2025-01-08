Hayes brings fresh faces to January US women's training camp

NEW YORK : United States women's national team coach Emma Hayes has called up an array of fresh faces for her January training camp, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday, after long-standing veterans stepped down from international duty in 2024.

Former captain Becky Sauerbrunn and veteran Alex Morgan retired from the sport, while starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stepped down from international duty but plans to play for her NWSL club team in the upcoming season.

With no international matches in January, the training period in Carson, California, is a prime opportunity for 13 players with three or fewer caps, including six who have not played a game for the senior national team.

"We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the National Team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities," Hayes said in a statement.

"Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool."

Among Hayes' most pressing concerns is picking Naeher's replacement and North Carolina Courage's Casey Murphy will make her case as the most experienced national team goalkeeper called up.

Angel City FC's Angelina Anderson, Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey and the Utah Royals' Mandy Haught are also joining the camp.

Veteran defender Crystal Dunn makes her return after an extended absence from the pitch in the fall, while star midfielder Rose Lavelle misses out as she recovers from ankle surgery.

The star "triple espresso" front line - Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson - will sit out the camp, with U.S. Soccer citing off-season rest and unspecified injuries.

Taking place outside the FIFA international window, the camp does not feature any Europe-based players. The domestic NWSL wrapped up its season in November.

The U.S. skipped their traditional January training camp last year as they transitioned to new coach Emma Hayes, who enjoyed a superb debut year, leading the Americans to Olympic gold.

The team are set to compete in the 10th annual SheBelieves Cup next month.