Hazlewood given okay for Ashes opener after hamstring scare

SYDNEY :Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood went to hospital for scans on a possible hamstring injury during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday but was later cleared of a strain and will travel to Perth for next week's first Ashes test.

Both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who was named in the test squad as a back-up fast bowler, went to get scans after bowling for New South Wales on the third day of a Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

"Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria's innings at the SCG today, reporting tightness in his right hamstring. He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"(He) will join the Australian squad as planned in Perth (and) will train as planned in the lead-up to the first test."

With skipper Pat Cummins already out of the series opener because of a back injury, Australia are expected to send out Hazlewood with Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland as their pace attack.

Uncapped Abbott was confirmed as suffering a "moderate-grade hamstring" injury, Cricket Australia said.

"He will not be available for selection for the first test match in Perth and his return-to-play plan will be developed over the coming weeks," the statement added.

Hazlewood, who took 1-22 in his nine overs, did not come out to bat and was clearly limping when he came to shake hands with the other players after Victoria won the match.

Cummins, though, said his fellow quick had been "chipper" after his scan.

"We're a week away from the test series so we always err on the side of caution, they wanted to find out what was happening before pushing it and potentially making anything worse," the Australia captain told reporters at a sponsorship announcement.

The first test against England starts at Perth Stadium on November 21 with further clashes taking place in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney around New Year.