Head backs Weatherald as Australia opening partner

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 : ‌Australia batter Travis Head has endorsed Jake Weatherald as an opening partner following the South Australian's rough start as a test cricketer in the Ashes.

Weatherald's batting average is a tick under 21 since his test debut in the Ashes opener in Perth, dragged down by scores of 10 and five in the four-wicket defeat to England on a tough pitch in the ‌fourth test in Melbourne.

"He showed a lot of glimpses ‌over his first four tests, and it's not always going to go your way," Head said on Sunday of Weatherald.

"There's a lot of guys that have looked like they've been under the pump with the bat who are some of our best in our generation, so it can be a tough way to start your international career.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But ‍I think he's a good enough player to play international cricket."

Weatherald is not the only Australian batter under the microscope, with 36-test all-rounder Cameron Green's place in the XI queried amid a poor Ashes series.

Once seen as a potential long-term number three, 26-year-old Green ​was demoted to number seven ‌for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne and has not reached 20 runs in his past four innings.

Picked by selectors ahead of Beau Webster, who ​has superior batting and bowling averages in his seven tests, Green has managed only three ⁠wickets in the Ashes at a ‌costly average of 52.66 runs.

England all-rounder and captain Ben Stokes, by contrast, has picked ​up 13 at an average of 21.69.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Australian radio that Green had lost some confidence despite his proven ‍talent.

"But in this game you've got to keep performing, that's the bottom line and at ⁠the moment this hasn't been a great series for him so far," said Taylor.

Australia lead the ​series 3-1, with the fifth ‌and final test starting in Sydney from January 4.