Heart and soul enough for Inter in vital win, says Martinez

MILAN : Inter Milan struggled to find a breakthrough against Genoa on Saturday but put everything they had into getting a win after last week's disappointing loss to Juventus, goalscorer Lautaro Martinez said.

"It wasn't a game of great quality but we put our heart and soul into it," Martinez told DAZN after the 1-0 victory put Inter at the top of Serie A for 24 hours at least.

Martinez has struggled this season to repeat his goalscoring form of recent campaigns. The Argentine netted at least 20 league goals in each of the last three seasons while the goal against Genoa was his 10th this season.

Inter have also laboured of late, winning just one of their last four games - a period in which Martinez failed to score - and, while they may not have impressed, they did enough against Genoa.

"The important thing was to take the three points after the loss against Juventus that hurt us very badly. We are standing, concentrated. I'm happy for this victory, for my team mates and the fans," Martinez said.

The 1-0 defeat to Juventus last weekend came with controversy for Martinez, accused by many in the Italian media of using a blasphemous expression after the final whistle.

"When you talk so badly about a person it bothers you, I have insulted but I have never blasphemed," Martinez said.

"I don't accept this but I go on. Those who know me know what a man and what a father I am."

Inter's win over Genoa took them one point clear of Napoli who play Como on Sunday. The top two will meet in a crunch clash next weekend and Martinez was asked if Saturday's victory was a signal for their title rivals.

"No, it's a signal for us, that we are still here after the Juventus defeat," he replied.

"It can happen that you miss goals, these games are decided like this. We need to continue to grow in this aspect."