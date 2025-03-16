Heartbreaks shaped France's Six Nations triumph, says coach Galthie

PARIS : France's heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals and last year's Six Nations runners-up spot shaped their success in this year's tournament, head coach Fabien Galthie said on Saturday.

Les Bleus turned on the power after a shaky first half to beat Scotland 35-16 and wrap up their first Six Nations title since 2022, beating several records on a festive Parisian night.

"I don't know if it makes up for the World Cup (elimination), but we're very happy to win this trophy," centre Yoram Moefana said, referring to France's 29-28 defeat against South Africa on home soil at the last World Cup.

Moefana scored two tries with Thomas Ramos and Louis Bielle-Biarrey adding one each as France prevailed with a bonus point to finish one point ahead of England with a much better points difference and a record 30 tries in the campaign.

Galthie, who has transformed the squad since taking over in 2020, believes that tough times have helped them grow.

"We are not putting anything behind, we're keeping the good, and the bad memories," the former France captain told a press conference.

"This team are much better than in 2023, and better than last year."

France had finished second in the Six Nations four times in five years and they could have come up just short once again after losing 26-25 to England at Twickenham after wasting a string of try chances in the first half.

Les Bleus, however, bounced back by destroying Italy before a pivotal game against Grand Slam chasing Ireland, who they beat 42-27 at the Aviva Stadium despite losing the talisman Antoine Dupont to a season-ending knee injury.

"We have been building a squad who are able to react in chaotic situations like they did after the England game and during the Ireland match," said Galthie.

"The game against Ireland was pivotal because they were playing for the Grand Slam and we were playing to stay in contention."

France kept their composure and with a 7-1 bench, reminiscent of South Africa's in their World Cup triumph two years ago, they used their forward power to crush Ireland and set up a decider against Scotland.

On Saturday, they overcame the pressure on them to deliver in a fine second half.

"The pressure crept up on us," Galthie said.

"We prepared without pressure but then we got tense and Scotland were playing freely, with nothing in mind but playing good rugby."

It all went France's way eventually, and they are now hungry for more.

"All we wanted was to see Antoine Dupont lift the trophy," said captain Gregory Alldritt.

"It's done. We've had difficult moments in the past. To say that it's behind us we'll have to wait for (the) 2027 (World Cup). See you next year, we want more."