Heckler interrupts US anthem at NBA London game with Greenland protest

Jan 18 : A spectator shouted "Leave Greenland alone!" during the U.S. national anthem before an NBA regular-season game in London on Sunday, drawing scattered applause from the crowd as singer Vanessa Williams continued her performance.

The interruption came ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies’ 126-109 victory over the Orlando Magic at the O2 Arena, the NBA’s first regular-season game in the British capital since 2019.

The remark referenced recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said the U.S. should assert greater control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

The demand has drawn criticism from European leaders, with Trump threatening higher tariffs on eight European countries opposing the idea.

Williams completed the anthem without reacting, and play proceeded as scheduled in front of a sellout crowd of 18,424.

On the court, Memphis were led by Ja Morant, who scored 24 points on his return from an ankle injury, while Jock Landale added 21 points from the bench. Wendell Carter Jr led Orlando with 18 points.

The Grizzlies and Magic were completing a two-game European series, after Orlando won 118-111 in Berlin earlier in the week. The London crowd included a number of high-profile figures from sport and entertainment, and the atmosphere at times resembled that of a U.S. arena, organisers said.

The game marked the latest step in the NBA’s push to expand its footprint in Europe. The league has announced that Manchester will host a regular-season game in 2027, while Paris and Berlin are also set to stage fixtures in 2028.

NBA officials have said discussions are ongoing over the creation of a standalone European league, potentially launching as early as the 2027-28 season.