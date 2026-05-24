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Hegerberg's home broken into before women's Champions League final
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Hegerberg's home broken into before women's Champions League final

Hegerberg's home broken into before women's Champions League final

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - OL Lyonnes Training - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 22, 2026 OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

24 May 2026 08:31PM (Updated: 24 May 2026 10:55PM)
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OSLO, May 24 : OL Lyonnes striker Ada Hegerberg's home in France was broken into the day before her side faced Barcelona in the women's Champions League final in Oslo which the Spaniards won 4-0, her agent Victor Bernard said on Sunday. 

"Her house was broken into late at night on Friday and we had to deal with it until late hours," he told Reuters in a text conversation. 

The Norwegian forward, who is the competition's all-time top scorer with 69 goals and a six-time winner of the trophy with Lyon, started Saturday's game but was substituted in the second half after an Achilles problem flared.

French police were quick to respond to the break-in, but Hegerberg's rest on the eve of the final was disrupted as she helped them with enquiries. Bernard said some items were taken. 

While break-ins have occurred at the homes of high-profile male players in the past, Hegerberg's representative said it was the first case they had heard of where a female player's home was targeted. 

Source: Reuters
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