Henry to return for Brentford after 16-month layoff

LONDON : Brentford defender Rico Henry will play his first game for more than a year after being named in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Left back Henry appeared close to an England call-up when he suffered a serious knee injury in September 2023.

Manager Thomas Frank confirmed the 27-year-old will start against Championship (second-tier) strugglers Plymouth.

"Rico will be involved in the game tomorrow; not only will he be involved, he will start," Frank told reporters.

"That's a big boost for him, us and the fans. He has been good in training; very aggressive as he always is. He played an in-house game and also a friendly with the B team.

"In general, he's looked good and ready to start. If he wasn't good enough, we wouldn't start him."