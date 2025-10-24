Hermoso in tears after Spain recall: "I've worked every day for this"

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso has spoken about returning to the squad for Friday's Nations League semi-final against Sweden, describing the moment she was recalled by coach Sonia Bermudez after a year-long absence as one that brought her to tears.

Spain's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals returns for the game at La Rosaleda in Malaga after being left out by the country's former head coach Montse Tome, who stepped down in August following defeat by England in the Euro 2025 final.

"I have to admit that I cried," Hermoso, 35, told Radio Television Espanola. "It was a moment that I have waited a long time for and I've been working for a long time.

"To continue at this level and to be able to enjoy football with the national team is the reward for all that work."

Hermoso's recall marks a significant moment for the forward, who was central to Spain's World Cup triumph in 2023 and also at the heart of the controversy involving former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup celebrations in Sydney.

Reflecting on the challenges she has faced, Hermoso said: "It's been exhausting. I've had to stay strong through some really tough moments. There were times when coming back felt impossible, and I'm proud of myself for making it here."

Hermoso is the oldest player in the current squad, but she insists age is irrelevant.

"I never think about my age," she said. "It's about your body, your mind, and your desire. I've always seen myself coming back, and I've worked every day for this."

Also back in the squad is Barcelona defender Mapi Leon, who last played for Spain in 2022.