Hermoso returns as Bermudez names first Spain squad for Nations League semis

MADRID :Spain coach Sonia Bermudez began her tenure by recalling Jenni Hermoso and Mapi Leon in a 23-player squad on Friday for the Nations League semi-final against Sweden.

Hermoso, 35, Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 57 goals, returns after a year’s absence, while defender Leon, who has not featured since Euro 2022, is also back in favour.

Both players were left out by former coach Montse Tome, who stepped down in August following Spain’s defeat by England in the final of Euro 2025.

Bermudez, previously in charge of the Under-23 women’s team, has taken over the senior squad with the immediate task of leading them in the Nations League semi-finals.

Spain face Sweden in a two-legged tie, with the first match at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga on October 24 and the return leg at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg four days later.

Germany play France in the other semi on the same dates.

Hermoso’s return marks a significant moment for the forward, who was central to Spain’s World Cup triumph in 2023 and also at the heart of the controversy involving former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales was found guilty of sexual assault for kissing Hermoso without her consent during the World Cup celebrations in Sydney.