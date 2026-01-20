HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open day three

Jan 20 : Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open on Tuesday (times GMT):
0020 PLAY UNDERWAY
The main showcase courts at Melbourne Park were in action, with Madison Keys taking on Oleksandra Oliynykova at the Rod Laver Arena as she started her defence of her first Grand Slam title. And Jannik Sinner kicks off his campaign for a third consecutive Australian Open title against Hugo Gaston.
Meanwhile, on the Margaret Court Arena, Lorenzo Musetti faces Raphael Collignon. Other top seeds, including Ben Shelton, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, are also scheduled to play across the show courts as the opening round continues in warm conditions.
ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY
Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the third day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):
ROD LAVER ARENA
Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)
Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 9-Madison Keys (U.S.)
8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Ugo Humbert (France)
Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)
Hugo Gaston (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)
16-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Antonia Ruzic (Croatia)
MARGARET COURT ARENA
Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)
5-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Raphael Collignon (Belgium)
5-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia)
Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)
Katie Boulter (Britain) v 10-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)
Shintaro Mochizuki (Japan) v 31-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
JOHN CAIN ARENA
Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)
Tereza Valentova (Czech Republic) v 30-Maya Joint (Australia)
15-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v Alex Michelsen (U.S.)
Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)
Valentin Royer (France) v 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
Maddison Inglis (Australia) v Kimberly Birrell (Australia)