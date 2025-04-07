Hirakawa joins Haas as F1 reserve driver after Suzuka outing

Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa has joined Haas's reserve roster and will take the wheel at four practice sessions this Formula One season, the American outfit said on Monday.

Hirakawa will replace Briton Ollie Bearman for the first free practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week and again in Mexico later in the season.

Esteban Ocon will make way for the 31-year-old Hiroshima native for practice sessions at the Spain and Abu Dhabi races, Haas said.

Hirakawa, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022 with Toyota, made his practice debut at his home grand prix at Suzuka with Alpine last week, replacing Australian rookie Jack Doohan.

He tested Haas's VF-25 car at Abu Dhabi in the off-season after being a reserve for 2024 champions McLaren.

"His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryō valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team," Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement.

Haas are sixth in the constructors' championship with 15 points after the first three races, with Bearman finishing 10th at Suzuka and Ocon 18th behind Red Bull's winner Max Verstappen.