CREMONA, Italy, ‌Dec 28 : Rasmus Hojlund struck twice as Napoli claimed an authoritative 2-0 victory away to Cremonese on Sunday to stay firmly in the hunt at ‌the top of Serie ‌A.

At the summit, AC Milan lead the way on 35 points, with Napoli close behind just one point adrift. Third-placed Inter Milan, on ‍33 points, can claim top spot later on Sunday if they beat Atalanta.

Hojlund reacted quickest to a deflected ​effort that ‌ricocheted into his path and calmly scored from close range ​to put Napoli ahead in the 13th ⁠minute.

Another loose ball ‌dropped invitingly near the back ​post during the first-half stoppage time, allowing the Dane to ‍strike again with little fuss.

Despite creating several ⁠chances after the break, Hojlund and ​Napoli were ‌unable to extend their ‍lead.

(Tommy ​Lund in Gdansk)