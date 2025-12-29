Logo
Hojlund double secures Napoli win at Cremonese
Hojlund double secures Napoli win at Cremonese

Soccer Football - Serie A - Cremonese v Napoli - Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona, Italy - December 28, 2025 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

29 Dec 2025 12:32AM
CREMONA, Italy, ‌Dec 28 : Rasmus Hojlund struck twice as Napoli claimed an authoritative 2-0 victory away to Cremonese on Sunday to stay firmly in the hunt at ‌the top of Serie ‌A.

At the summit, AC Milan lead the way on 35 points, with Napoli close behind just one point adrift. Third-placed Inter Milan, on ‍33 points, can claim top spot later on Sunday if they beat Atalanta.

Hojlund reacted quickest to a deflected ​effort that ‌ricocheted into his path and calmly scored from close range ​to put Napoli ahead in the 13th ⁠minute.

Another loose ball ‌dropped invitingly near the back ​post during the first-half stoppage time, allowing the Dane to ‍strike again with little fuss.

Despite creating several ⁠chances after the break, Hojlund and ​Napoli were ‌unable to extend their ‍lead.

(Tommy ​Lund in Gdansk)

Source: Reuters
