Hojlund late goal salvages draw for Man Utd at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Rasmus Hojlund scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time as Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 away draw in the Premier League at Bournemouth, who played the last half hour with 10 men after a controversial sending off.

Antoine Semenyo had put the hosts ahead in the 23rd and United were staring at a 16th defeat of the season before the Dane came to the rescue after six of nine extra minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth lost Brazilian striker Evanilson in the 70th after a VAR review of a slip-sliding tackle on Noussair Mazraoui upgraded the card from yellow to red.

The result left Bournemouth in 10th place, dealing a heavy blow to their slender hopes of a place in Europe next season, while Europa League semi-finalists United gained a point and moved up to 14th.

"It is very frustrating, This win would have meant a lot to us. A point is a big difference," said Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, whose side could qualify for the UEFA Conference League if they finish eighth.

The Spaniard said Evanilson had simply slipped and the club would be appealing the consequent three-match ban.

"Of course we are going to appeal. It is common sense. In the first half Evanilson gets a kick in the chest by Casemiro. I don't think you should have a red card for this," he said.

United, who lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December, are still only three points clear of West Ham United, the last of the non-relegated sides in the standings.

The visitors' best chance of the first half came in the 37th when Alejandro Garnacho, who also had a shot just wide in 16th, had an effort tipped clear by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara rattled the woodwork with a free kick bouncing off the upright in the 60th and Illia Zabarnyi's rebound effort going wide, but the sending off changed everything.

Bournemouth had to batten down and defend, the nerves jangling as the amount of stoppage time was signalled, and Hojlund scored from close range.

"It’s frustrating. We dominated most of the game. We went down to 10 men but I felt we were still quite comfortable," Semenyo, whose goal was his 11th of the season, told Sky Sports television.

"We defended so well. The goal we conceded is so frustrating. It feels a loss, to be honest. We’re just unfortunate to concede with the last shot they had."

United manager Ruben Amorim said his men had missed opportunities.

"We could do better, We created chances but we need to do better near the box," said the Portuguese.

"Today we pushed our opponent, especially after the sending off. We had the chances but again we didn't score."