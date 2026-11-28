BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 27 : Defending champions Italy survived another cliff-hanger to reach the Davis Cup final as Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Vavassori won the deciding doubles to clinch a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic in Bologna on Friday.

After the singles rubbers were shared, Musetti and Vavassori went a set down against Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac but roared on by a partisan crowd they hit back for a 3-6 6-1 7-6 win.

Italy, who have now won 16 successive ties dating back to 2023, will aim for a fourth consecutive title against either Spain or Britain on Sunday.

The Czechs took an early lead in the deciding set tiebreak but the home pair would not be denied and Musetti banged down the winning smash to spark wild celebrations.

Italy, who are without world number two Jannik Sinner, had also needed the final doubles rubber to edge past South Korea in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.